Global E-health services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

E-health services Information, by types (EHR, ePrescribing, Telemedicine, big data systems, Clinical Decision Support, Consumer health IT) by service (Administrative ,Clinical, Financial) by end user (hospitals, clinics and others)-Forecast to 2023

Overview:

Global E-Health Services Market is expected to reach USD 270 billion in 2023 from USD 120 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 12.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.The term eHealth is a kind of umbrella that encompasses information and communications technologies that find substantial traction in the healthcare sector. It can be defined as an emerging field that connects public health, medical informatics, and business. The entire process would provide better access to health services and information. This would then be upgraded using technologies like the Internet and others. The process aims at providing a connection that not just impacts on a local-scale but involves diverse strata to impact the worldwide market with the assistance of information and communication technology.

Several factors like better digitization, easy access to funds, high investment structural revamping, and others are expected to provide the global e-health services market substantial thrust.

Segmentation:

The study of the global market for e-health services reveals a pattern that includes segments like type and service. This segmentation further holds details about various factors that have been backed by value-based and volume-based analyses. Such an extensive study can unfurl insights about the market that can impact the market outcomes in the future.

By type, the global market for e-health services includes Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), Consumer Health IT, Knowledge Management System (KMS), Electronic Health Records (EHR), ePrescribing, big data systems, Telemedicine, and others.

By service, the market for e-health services can be segmented into administrative services, clinical services, and financial services. All these segments are expected to mark substantial growth in the coming years.

By end user, the market for e-health services comprises health insurance companies, clinics, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment is making a substantial advantage.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the study for e-health services includes regions like the Americas and Europe who are substantially contributing to the global market by fetching in revenues, Asia Pacific (APAC) that is catching up first and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) that would witness steady growth.

In the Americas, North America would contribute substantially due to the presence of developed countries like Canada and the US. Major market players are also from this region, which can push the market forward. Infrastructural superiority can also contribute to the market growth as it would facilitate easy integration of the software. High investment capacity can also help the market in profiting from the region. Europe’s market would follow similar path as its features are like North America. Technological superiority, high funding for the research and development sector, and others can help this regional market growth.

The APAC market can ensure better growth rate as a lot of countries are emerging economies and revamping their healthcare sector, which could be a possible ground for the market expansion. However, the MEA market would be sluggish due to the presence of poor economies in Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

An increasing number of companies in the global e-health services market is showing extreme engagement in taking the market ahead on a holistic level. These companies are investing much to ensure easy percolation of the product across various sectors so that the impact becomes all-inclusive. MRFR profiled a few companies while recording details of the market to understand what lies ahead and how the future market is expected to unfurl itself. These companies are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), McKinsey & Co. (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), Epocrates Inc. (U.S), Motion Computing Inc. (U.S), Proteus Digital Health (U.S) Telecare Corp. (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), Apple (U.S), Cerner (U.S), Boston Scientific Corp (U.S), and others.

In September 2019, the US government made the eHealth Exchange live. The process is a part of e-Health services where it is founded on a health information network that connects various public and private sectors to create a gateway technology that can simplify connectivity for participants that would also deliver a single connection for all.

