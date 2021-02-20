Global Artificial Graphite Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the artificial graphite market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the artificial graphite market, by segmenting it based on by types, application, end-user, and regional demand. Robust demands from aerospace and automotive industries have propelled the demand for the artificial graphite market. Moreover, the surge of artificial graphite’s usage in high-end lithium-ion batteries is another prime factor driving the market demand.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, application, and end-user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the artificial graphite market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2018 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the artificial graphite market.

The report provides the size of the artificial graphite market in 2018 and the forecast for the next seven years up to 2025. The size of the global artificial graphite market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The artificial graphite market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the microfluidic market is split into regions. Based on types, application, and end-user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for artificial graphite. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of artificial graphite several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IMERYS Graphite & Carbon Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon Company, SGL Carbon SE, Toho Tenax Co. Limited among others.

The global artificial graphite market has been segmented into:

Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Types

Carbon Fiber

Graphite Electrode

Graphite Powder

Isotropic Graphite

Others

Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Application

Batteries

Lubricants

Metal Manufacturing

Solar Panels

Nuclear Energy

Others

Global Artificial Graphite Market: By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electroinic

Metal

Nuclear

Others

Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the artificial (synthetic) graphite market research report:

What is artificial graphite or synthetic graphite? What is the application of artifificial graphite or synthetic graphite? What is the global artificial graphite or synthetic graphite market size? What are market driving factors behind the global artificial (synthetic) graphite market? What are the market trends and forecast for global synthetic graphite or artificial graphite market? What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by type? What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by application? What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by end-user? What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by geography? Which are the major global artificial graphite / synthetic graphite manufacturers? Which are the major global artificial graphite / synthetic graphite companies?

