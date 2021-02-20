Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Automated Suturing Devices Market Research Report: Information by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Application (Cardiac, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic, Dental and Gynecological), End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Key players in the Automated Suturing Devices Market are Ethicon Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), DemeTECH Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Péters Surgical (France), EndoEvolution LLC (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) and Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. (India). The main focus of these players is tapping the market in developing regions across the globe.

Surgical sutures devices are used for wound closure or repair injuries. These devices have their application in ophthalmology, orthopedic, gynecology, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy and other specialties in healthcare. Surgical suture devices can be automated or manually used suture devices. Suture needle is primarily used for surgical site closure. Automated devices can be disposable or reusable. Disposable surgical suture devices are most widely used because of safety concerns to the patient and prevention of surgical site infection.

Key developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

Sutures are sterile surgical instruments used for the closure of surgical incision or wound. Sutures are either automated or manually operated devices. Demand for automated suturing devices is increasing due to an increase in the number of surgeries performed in the hospital, demand of safe closure of surgical site, prevention of hospital acquired infection, and improved quality of healthcare.

Intended Audience

Medical device manufacturers

Medical device suppliers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

There is an increasing demand for automated suturing devices in the market owing to an increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is further stimulated by a technology advancement in surgical devices having applications in various fields of medicine such as dentistry, gynaecology, cardiology, urology, and others.

Ethicon Inc.:

Ethicon Inc. is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, manufacturing surgical sutures and wound closure devices. Enseal X1 is a suturing devices designed for use in open surgical procedures. Harmonic HD 1000 is designed of laparoscopic surgery.

February 2017: Ethicon, Inc. today announced an agreement to acquire Torax Medical, Inc., a private medical device company manufacturing and marketing the LINX Reflux Management System, a novel minimally invasive device for the surgical treatment of GERD. This acquisition will enable the company to offer patients effective alternative to the anatomy-altering laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication surgical procedure. LINX Reflux Management System comprises of interlinked titanium beads with magnetic cores. LINX is currently used by physicians in over 300 hospitals in the U.S. and Europe. This acquisition is a part of strategic approach advancement in innovation and investment in esophageal health.

Braun Melsungen AG:

Braun Melsungen AG is a medical and pharmaceutical device company.

Safil parenchyma Set, Securex, Securex are special suture sets offered by the company.

April 2017: B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the launch of new home infusion therapy application that will help healthcare professionals and patients. This app allows infusion therapy nurses to educate the patients to use Easypump at their own homes.

October, 2015: B. Braun Medical Inc., announced that it will the launch its latest advancement in echogenic peripheral nerve block needle technology at American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Annual Meeting at the San Diego Convention Center. The product “Stimuplex Ultra 360” denotes an key advancement in regional anesthesia.

