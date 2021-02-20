Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global Plastic Films & Sheets market is valued at US$ 99280 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 121010 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Plastic Films & Sheets volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Films & Sheets market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Films & Sheets market is segmented into
LDPE/LLDPE
PA
PVC
BOPP
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Construction
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market: Regional Analysis
The Plastic Films & Sheets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Plastic Films & Sheets market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Plastic Films & Sheets market include:
Toray Industries
British Polythene Industries
Toyobo
Berry Global
Saudi Basic Industries
Sealed Air Corporation
Dow
DuPont
Novolex
Amcor
Uflex
