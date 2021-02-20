Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Marine epoxy resin can bond with fiberglass, metal, wood and composite fabrics, and has excellent strength, durability and moisture resistance. Cured into a high-strength, moisture-proof, light amber plastic solid, which can be easily sanded and shaped after curing.
The global Marine Epoxy Resin market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.
This report focuses on Marine Epoxy Resin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Epoxy Resin market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Marine Epoxy Resin market is segmented into
Catalyst
Hardener
Others
Segment by Application
Hulls
Mast and Stringers
Decks
Interiors
Others
Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market: Regional Analysis
The Marine Epoxy Resin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Marine Epoxy Resin market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Marine Epoxy Resin market include:
DuPont
Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.
Hexion Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Sicomin Epoxy Systems
Wessex Resin
MAS Epoxies
Adhesive Systems Inc.
ArmorPoxy