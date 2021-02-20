Global FRP Food Grade Storage Tank Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

The global FRP Food Grade Storage Tank market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.
This report focuses on FRP Food Grade Storage Tank volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FRP Food Grade Storage Tank market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the FRP Food Grade Storage Tank market is segmented into
Below 100 Cubic Meter
100-200 Cubic Meter
Above 200 Cubic Meter
Segment by Application
Food Factory
Beverage Factory
Food Additive Factory
Other
Global FRP Food Grade Storage Tank Market: Regional Analysis
The FRP Food Grade Storage Tank market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the FRP Food Grade Storage Tank market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global FRP Food Grade Storage Tank Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global FRP Food Grade Storage Tank market include:
ZCL Composites (Shawcor)
Luxfer
Augusta Fiberglass
LF Manufacturing
Kshama Agro Industries
Enduro
Faber Industrie SpA
EPP Composites Pvt Ltd.
Edwards Fiberglass
Innovative Tech Trics Equipments
Ronak Industries
Fiberglass Tank & Pipe Institute
Edwards FRP Tank & Repair
BSF FRP INDUSTRIES
Ventura Fibre
Arvind Anticor Limited
Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd.