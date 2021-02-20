Global Americas Acrylic Teeth Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The Americas acrylic teeth market is growing mainly due to the rising cases of dental problems. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Americas acrylic teeth market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2021, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2021).

Artificial teeth is an integral part of denture prosthesis. Various materials like acrylic resin, porcelain, have been used with varying degrees of success but the prominent advantage of using acrylic teeth is their ability to bond to the acrylic denture base material.

Notably, rising prevalence of dental problems, and rising healthcare expenditure in developed countries are the key drivers promoting the growth of the market. According to a report suggested by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in the year 2016, the U.S. health care expenditure had increased by 4.3% i.e., USD 3.3 trillion, and USD 10,348 per person. Out of this amount, 32% share was of hospital care, 20% for physician and clinical services, 10% for prescription drugs, 3% for other professional services, 4% for dental services, 2% for durable medical equipment, and others.

The great economic development has also been observed in Asia Pacific region. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, during 2015–16, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than expenditure of 2014–15.

Despite these drivers, lack of technological awareness, and gray market of dental distribution are expected to decline the market growth. Gray market refers to the products that are sold outside of the defined distribution channel decided by the manufacturer, usually at a hugely discounted price. This market although is not illegal, but it poses threat in a way that at times such channels distribute counterfeit products or other black market products which may hamper the defined distribution and eventually the reputation of the manufacturer or the industry.

Americas Acrylic Teeth Market – Competitive Analysis

YAMAHACHI DENTAL MFG., CO (Japan), SHOFU DENTAL (Singapore), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. (Europe), Dental Manufacturing Spa. (Europe), New Stetic S.A. (South America), QUEST CORPORATION (Japan) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Americas acrylic teeth market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The Americas acrylic teeth market is currently dominated by various players. Owing to the rising cases of dental problems various existing and new marketers are continuously coming up with innovative products to control this condition. For instance, New Stetic S.A., an acrylic teeth manufacturing company, offers broad range of product portfolio such as Acry Smart, Acry Plus EVO, Acry Plus, Acry Lux, Acry Rock V, and Acry Cette.

Dentsply Sirona is another US based renowned manufacturer of dental products and technologies. The products and solutions manufactured by the company embrace leading platforms and positions across consumables, technology, equipment, and specialty solutions. In August, 2016, Dentsply Sirona announced the introduction of another integrated solution to the market namely a new 3D imaging software to improve the planning and workflow of endodontic procedures. With the largest research and development platform in the industry, Dentsply Sirona is committed to its mission of empowering dental professionals to provide better, safer, faster dental care. In Feb, 2016, DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. announced the completion of remaining regulatory milestones for proposed merger.

SHOFU DENTAL is another manufacturer of Abrasives, Giomer, Ceramage Micro-Ceramic Indirect Composite System, Vintage AL porcelain veneering material. Moreover, the company is also a leading supplier of porcelain and acrylic teeth. The company offers various products such as Acrylic Resin Teeth, Livera Anterior / Posterior IHP Artificial Teeth, Endura Anterio, and EnduraPosterio.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

