Global Telehealth Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Telehealth is the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long-distance patient and clinician contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Telehealth is sometimes used as a synonym or is used in a more limited sense to describe remote clinical services, such as diagnosis and monitoring. When rural settings, lack of transport, a lack of mobility, decreased funding, or a lack of staff restrict access to care, telehealth may bridge the gap.

Starting from the Internet diagnosis and treatment into the medical insurance, it is officially confirmed that 2020 is the starting year of Internet medical treatment. We think there are four reasons.1)the usage habits were cultivated during the epidemic period, and the usage amount of each major platform was more than 10 times of previous years;2) with offline hospitals as the core, the online and offline unified management of the Internet hospital model is officially confirmed, and listed companies can also effectively participate in it, providing and participating in a number of services including platform construction,

platform operation, data connection, doctor incentive and management;3) the “online” + “offline resources” pattern of the giant medical IT listed company has been confirmed, the industrial level is ready, and the cooperation map has been relatively clear up to now.

The total market space of Internet medical operation reaches 100 billion.At present, the income related to Internet hospitals mainly includes Internet diagnosis and treatment, Telehealth and prescription outflow.

Internet medical , is the Internet in the new application of the medical industry, which include the Internet as the carrier and the technical method of health education, medical information, electronic health records, disease risk evaluation, online consulting, electronic prescription, remote consultation, and remote treatment and rehabilitation, and other forms of health butler service.

The Telehealth market segments include products and services by type. The services sector took the lion’s share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the health reimbursement of remote consulting, the rapid adoption of real-time communication devices and the addition of new service providers.

The major Telehealth services players in the market

Company

PushCare

American Well

Zocdoc

Forward

Teladoc

Doctor on Demand

MDLive

MeMD

In addition to the mainstream Telehealth services of various manufacturers, each manufacturer also has different models and functions of Telehealth products，such as Telehealth equipment, Telehealth robot, Telehealth software.

The major Telehealth equipment products player in the market

Robert Bosch

AMD Global Telehealth

GE Healthcare

Honeywell HomeMed

Bayer HealthCare

IBM Watson

Accenture

Telesofia Medical

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eliza

The major Telehealth robot products player in the market

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Hocoma AG (DIH International Limited)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical Inc. (Auris Health, Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Accuray

Omnicell, Inc.

ARxIUM

Kirby Lester (Capsa Healthcare)

There are many players in the foreign Internet market, and all kinds of software have similar functions, including online booking, online diagnosis and treatment, doctor-patient video and prescription.The difference is that for a certain area or type of specific groups, such as ZocDoc early focus on the use of New York City residents, later gradually expanded;ICliniq, which focuses on global users, is particularly popular with expats.(2) the applicable scenarios are slightly different, such as Forward, which features a wearable device connection, and MyTelehealth, which supports video calls between doctors and patients.

The major Telehealth software products player in the market

SimplePractice

TheraNest

Drchrono

Doxy.Me

Mend VIP

Meditab Software

EVisit

ISALUS Healthcare

Thera-LINK

Chiron Health

OnCall Health

Secure Telehealth

Blink Session

EMR-Bear

PatientClick

TheraPlatform

VSee

Acetiam

Carbon Health

MouthWatch

WiCis

Fruit Street

Cloud DX

AMD Global Telehealth

Genix Technologies

AKTIV

SWYMED

In addition to the companies listed in the above table, Ping An Health Cloud Ali Health and so on developed Telehealth used in radiology, pathology, dermatology, cardiology, endoscopy and neurology.

According to the statistics of the medical insurance chamber of commerce, in 2018, Telehealthmarket size was reach 34.28 billion.

North America is the largest market with $146 billion in 2018, mainly due to government policy support and the establishment and continuous improvement of standard healthcare system.

From a global perspective, the growth rate of Internet healthcare is higher in Asia, because there is still a large growth space in the medical market of more developing countries, and the popularization of Internet healthcare is still in its initial stage. In addition, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of smartphone users, the continuous improvement of medical quality, and the increasing demand for self-care in remote areas are all factors driving the market growth.

In December 2019, an outbreak of novel coronavirus spread across the country.There has been a surge in demand for online consultations during outbreaks to reduce turnover and prevent cross-contamination. Major online consultation platforms such as doctor ali, good doctor online and doctor lilac have launched online free consultation for COVID – 19, providing services for a large number of patients. Among them, Ali health launched an emergency free medical service for Hubei province on New Year’s Eve. According to the official data as of February 14, the number of visits to online medical consultation exceeded 700,000 and the number of visits exceeded 100,000.At present, the total number of inquiries on various platforms has exceeded one million, effectively relieving the pressure of physical hospitals.

Telehealth has gained newfound relevance with the coronavirus pandemic. Telehealth will temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries across the entire country. Beyond just seniors, telehealth, Telehealth and virtual care can limit the risk of person-to-person spread of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends using Telehealth to evaluate suspected cases of COVID-19 disease, “thus minimizing the need for these individuals to go to health care facilities for evaluation.”

