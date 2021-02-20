Global Electric Capacitors Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

SUMMARY

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Electric Capacitors market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electric Capacitors industry.

Electric Capacitors are essential basic components in electronic circuits. They are called three major passive components together with resistance and inductance. With the characteristics of passing current and blocking DC, it is widely used in various high and low frequency circuits and power circuits.

According to data from China Industry Information Network, the global Electric Capacitors market size will reach US $ 22.2 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.65% in 2009-2019. It is estimated that by 2020, affected by the epidemic, the global electric capacitor market size will reach approximately US $ 20.9 billion.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Electric Capacitors YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a growth -5.9% in 2020 and the revenue will be 21.8 billion in 2020 from US$ 22.2 billion in 2019.

According to the China Electronic Component Industry Association, the size of China’s Electric Capacitors market in 2019 is US$15.97 billion accounting for about 71% of the global market, and it continues to be the world’s largest Electric Capacitors market. In addition, the growth rate of China’s Electric Capacitors market continues to be faster than that of the global market, with an average compound growth rate of 7.93% in 2009-2019, which has become an important force to continue the growth of the global Electric Capacitors market.

According to different dielectrics, electric Capacitors can be divided into four categories: ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, tantalum capacitors and film capacitors.

According to the China Electronic Component Industry Association, the global market size of ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, and thin film capacitors will reach US $ 11.4 billion, US $ 7.2 billion, US $ 1.6 billion, and US $ 1.8 billion in 2019, respectively, which are increased compared to 2018 3.82%, 3.77%, 1.31% and 1.67%. Ceramic capacitors occupy half of the Electric Capacitor market due to their wide application and high cost performance.

Ceramic Capacitors

Ceramic capacitors can be divided into multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) and single-layer ceramic capacitors (SLCC), of which MLCC accounts for more than 90%. It has a wide range of downstream applications, covering military, industrial and consumer fields, and ceramic capacitors are found in almost all circuits.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Aluminum electrolytic capacitors can be divided into liquid aluminum electrolytic capacitors and solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors according to the electrolyte form. Aluminum electrolytic capacitors have large capacitance and are widely used in high voltage and large capacitance scenarios. Such as: wind power systems, power systems for new energy vehicles, etc.

Tantalum Capacitors

Tantalum capacitors can be divided into solid cathode tantalum electrolytic capacitors and liquid cathode tantalum electrolytic capacitors according to the form of the dielectric. Its main raw materials are capacitor-grade tantalum powder and tantalum wire, and the concentration of raw materials is high. Tantalum capacitors have good stability and large capacity, but they are mainly used in high-end high-capacity scenarios due to the high cost.

Film Capacitors

Film capacitors are capacitors made by winding a metal foil or metallized film as an electrode and an organic plastic film as a medium. The main raw materials of film capacitors are plastic films, plastic cases, gold spraying materials, etc. New energy vehicles are one of the important application scenarios of film capacitors in the future.

Major Global Electric Capacitor manufacturer and Product Offered

Company Product Type

Murata Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

KYOCERA Ceramic Capacitor

TDK Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors

Samsung Electro Ceramic Capacitor, Tantalum Capacitors

Taiyo yuden Ceramic Capacitor

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors

Panasonic Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors

Nichicon Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors

Rubycon Corp Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors

Kemet Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors Tantalum Capacitors

Vishay Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Film Capacitors Tantalum Capacitors

HOLY STONE Ceramic Capacitor

Major Electric Capacitor manufacturer in China and product analysis

Company Product Type

Yageo Ceramic Capacitor

Aihua Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Walsin Ceramic Capacitor

Jianghai Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Lelon Electronics Corp Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

CapXon Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

SU’scon Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

FengHua Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors,

Tantalum Capacitors

Capacitors, as basic electronic components, benefit from the rapid development of information technology and electronic equipment, the expansion of downstream market demand, and the increasing market size. The iteration of old and new products in consumer electronics, new energy vehicles and other fields has driven the demand for capacitors.

Figure 7. Global Electric Capacitor Market Structure by Application in 2019

Sources: QYResearch

Consumer Electronics

The field of consumer electronics includes general consumer products and high-end consumer products. General consumer products include electronic products such as notebook computers, televisions, telephones, ordinary mobile phones and digital cameras; high-end consumer products include professional audio and video equipment, smart phones and other electronic products. Compared with military and industrial MLCCs, the market demand for consumer products is much broader.

According to Strategy Analytics forecasts, 5G handset sales will be close to half of total handset sales by 2025. With the iteration of mobile phones, hardware performance will continue to improve, and the demand for Electric Capacitors in a single mobile phone will also increase.

The increase in the number of TWS headphones will drive the demand for capacitors. TWS earphones are divided into two parts: earphones and charging boxes, both of which use Electric Capacitors. Taking Airpods 2 as an example, a single Airpods 2 headset uses 88 capacitors, and 68 Electric Capacitors are used in the charging box, for a total of 24. As the product is upgraded, more Electric Capacitors may be integrated into the headset.

New Energy Vehicles

Compared with traditional fuel vehicles, hybrid vehicles have added control modules such as hybrid / plug-in hybrid, micro-hybrid, intelligent fuel-saving, etc. on the basis of the intelligence of traditional vehicles, greatly increasing the demand for high-capacity MLCC and film capacitors. The penetration rate of new energy vehicles has increased, and the demand for a single new energy vehicle MLCC is about 6 times that of fuel vehicles.

