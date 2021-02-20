Global Endocrine Testing System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Endocrine Testing System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endocrine Testing System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

AdnaGen

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Biomedical Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Instrumentation Laboratory

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Danaher (AB Sciex)

Agilent Technologies

Bio Rad Laboratories

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

LC-MS/MS

Immunoassay

Monoclonal & Polyclonal antibody technologies

Sensor technology

Clinical chemistry

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centres

Other Setting

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Endocrine Testing System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endocrine Testing System are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

