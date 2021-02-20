Global Vocational Training Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The vocational education and training sector is at the frontline of Australia’s response to major global challenges.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Vocational Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vocational Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

Superficially, the outlook for vocational education and training providers is bright: the focus on labour market issues has rarely been sharper and the importance of industry connections is more valuable than ever. In addition, the increased focus on having all students – from schoolchildren to university graduates – ‘job ready’ will act as a significant driver of demand.

The global Vocational Training market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vocational Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Adobe Systems

Articulate Global

Assima

Bit Media

Blackboard

Career Education

Cegos

Cisco Systems

Cisco WebEx Communications

City & Guilds Kineo

Desire2Learn

Fischer, Knoblauch

HealthStream

Hewlett-Packard Development

HJ Educational Technology

ILinc Communications

IMC

Inspired ELearning

International Business Machines(IBM)

IntraLearn Software

KnowledgePool

LTS

Lumesse

Microsoft

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Technical

Non-Technical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Students

Office Workers

