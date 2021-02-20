Global Fibrous Dysplasia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Highlights

In some cases, fibrous dysplasia have only one bone involved (monostotic), whereas other cases have more than one bone involved (polyostotic). Fibrous dysplasia can affect any bone in the body and most common includes the bones in the skull and face, femur (thighbone), tibia (shinbone), humerus (upper arm), pelvis, and ribs.

Increasing prevalence of rare diseases, rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the period 2017-2023.

The global fibrous dysplasia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global fibrous dysplasia market owing to the presence of huge patient population with bone disorders, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global fibrous dysplasia market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of rare diseases such as fibrous dysplasia. Moreover, the growing public awareness about fibrous dysplasia likely to boost the Europe market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing fibrous dysplasia market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development is projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The global fibrous dysplasia market is segmented on the basis by diagnosis, by treatment, and by end user. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into X-rays, CT scans, MRI, bone scan, biopsy, and others. On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into medications, surgical, and others. The medications is further segmented into bisphosphonates, intravenous (IV) pamidronate, calcitonin, raloxifene, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bayer AG, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, MediaPharma srl, Merck & Co., Inc, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, Oncolys BioPharma Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, and others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

