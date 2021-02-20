Global Covid-19 Impact on Biomass Heating Plant Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Biomass Heating Plant, including the following market information:

Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include EON, Dong Energy, Drax Group, Aalborg, Comsa, Abantia, Aker Group, Fortum Keilaniemi, Eidsiva Fjernvarme, Suez, Statkraft, EHP, VATTENFALL, ZE PAK, MGT Power, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Below 5 MW

10~20 MW

Others

Based on the Application:

Power Generation

Heat Distribution

