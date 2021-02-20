Global Anesthesia Delivery Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The anaesthesia delivery devices market is accruing pervasively, mainly due to the Increasing number of surgeries, worldwide. Besides, the augmenting demand for the better monitoring devices pushes up the market growth. Simultaneously, constant technological advancements taking place in the field of the anaesthesia delivery devices are fostering the market growth, bringing betterments and increasing uptake of these devices. Resultantly, the anaesthesia delivery devices market has emerged as a lucrative space on the global level.

Acknowledging the kind of demand and traction, the market is observing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report anticipates that the global anaesthesia delivery devices market will garner exponential accruals by 2023, registering 8.2 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Moreover, they try to strengthen their commitment to anaesthesia and critical care which was in high demand and grow at a rapid pace. To achieve this goal, these manufacturers try to invest optimally in building a comprehensive anaesthesia product portfolio and other associating medical equipment. Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the growing healthcare sector increasing population, urbanization, and improving economic situations in the countries, worldwide.

On the other hand, high cost and unfavourable governmental policies for the reimbursement medical equipment are some of the factors negatively affecting the market growth of anaesthesia delivery devices. Also, some factors such as lack of awareness and issues of integration and maintenance are obstructing the market growth.

Global Anaesthesia Delivery Devices Market – Segmentations

The MRFR analysis is segmented into three key dynamics;

By Types : Monitoring devices, Anaesthesia delivery devices, and Disposables devices (anaesthesia masks and anaesthesia accessories, others.) among others.

By End-Users: Hospitals, Research Centres, and Clinics among others.

By Regions : Europe, APAC, North America, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Anaesthesia Delivery Devices Market – Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global anaesthesia delivery devices market accounting for the largest market share. Factors substantiating the market growth include increasing number of surgeries and economic development. Rapidly growing markets in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are expected to push up the market growth in the region.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expecting the fastest growth for the anaesthesia delivery devices market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to continue with its dominance followed by the North American region closely during the forecast period.

The anaesthesia delivery devices market in the North American region accounts for the second largest market. Extensive uptake of advanced technologies, accessibility to products & services, and the emphasis on delivering cost-competitive devices foster the market growth in the region.

The European market for anaesthesia delivery devices is expected to emerge as a promising market over the review period. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and France, backed by the adoption of technologies, purchasing power, and the presence of global players along with the concerns over the cost of health care drive the anaesthesia delivery devices market in the region.

Global Anaesthesia Delivery Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The fiercely competitive market of anaesthesia delivery devices appears to be fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players. Incorporating strategic partnership, collaboration, acquisition, technology launch, and expansion, manufacturers try to gain the competitive advantage in the market. To achieve this, they invest substantially in the R&D to develop unique technologies with unrivalled design and features that are on a completely on a different level compared to their competition.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders fostering the global anaesthesia delivery devices market include GE Healthcare (US), Sedana Medical (Sweden), MEDTRONIC (Republic of Ireland), Smiths Medical (UK), Drägerwerk AG & Co. (Germany), OSI Systems (US), Teleflex (US), MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), ResMed (US), Fisher, Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Paykel (New Zealand), Intersurgical Ltd (UK), Covidien plc (UK), and Getinge Group (Sweden).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

