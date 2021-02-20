Global Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Forecast

Registering a CAGR of 8.57%, Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) Market is expected to grow from USD 1559.20 Million in 2018 to USD 2777.22 Million by 2025.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8564

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a primary malignancy of the liver and occurs mainly due to chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. It is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with over 500,000 people affected. Transarterial chemoembolization is the current standard of therapy for patients with intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Conventional TACE is considered as a standard treatment for HCC.

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/transarterial-chemoembolization-tace-market-will-grow-at-cagr-during-forecast-period-global-evaluation-by-trends-proportions-share-swot-and-key-developments/

Insurance Can Give You Peace Of Mind To Explore

Try new things during the lockdown when you’re sure your family is protected by an insurance plan.

ALSO READ : http://www.crweworld.com/usa/nh/new-boston/localnews/news/1801817/transarterial-chemoembolization-tace-market-including-top-key-players-trends-and-emerging-growth-factors

Market Influencer

Improvement in the reimbursement scenario is impacting the growth of the market. The cost of sorafenib is reimbursed by Taiwan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) administration with the TACE procedure. Moreover, Lipiodol is approved for National Health Insurance reimbursement for transcatheter arterial chemoembolization for HCC.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/methane-market-performance-feasibility-key-players-consumption-status-production-regions-report-to-2023-2021-02-03

Segmentation

By Procedure Type

Conventional TACE: Conventional TACE dominated the Transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) market as it is one of the oldest procedures used in HCC cases. Conventional TACE involves the infusion of chemotherapeutic drugs blended with lipiodol and embolic agents into the cancer-feeding artery

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/non-woven-filter-media-market-2020-industry-size-share-demand-development-opportunity-regional-trend-and-business-growth-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-12

DEB-TACE: This segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. DEB-TACE allows higher concentrations of drugs to the target tumor and lower systemic concentrations, compared with conventional TACE

By Indication

Unresectable HCC: TACE is a major treatment modality for unresectable HCC. The liver tumor which is not eligible for resection therapy given the extent of disease is considered as unresectable HCC

Early-Stage HCC: In case of early-stage HCC, TACE is recommended if resection or local ablation is not feasible

By Product Type

Chemotherapeutic Agents: Held the largest market share in 2018. Doxorubicin, cisplatin, and mitomycin are most commonly used in the TACE procedure. Doxorubicin is the most widely used chemotherapeutic agent for TACE of HCC. The dose of doxorubicin generally ranges from 30 to 75 mg/m2

Radiotherapeutic Agents: TACE with radiotherapeutic agents is the most expensive treatment for liver tumors.

Drug-eluting Particles: Drug-eluting beads have been imposed as novel drug-delivering agents for TACE. DC Beads is one of the most commonly used Drug-eluting beads. These beads are nonbiodegradable PVA microspheres, loaded with calibrated doxorubicin

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics: It holds the largest market share that can be attributed to an increase in the number of patients afflicted by HCC, coupled with a rise in a number of hospitals, and quality care, and availability of skilled and qualified professionals.

Cancer Research Centers: This is the fastest-growing segment due to increasing research funding for the development of effective treatment of HCC

By Region

Americas: The region holds the largest share of the market. The market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

Europe: The European transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) market has been classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been categorized as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa: The market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Advaxis Inc. (US)

Baxter (US)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Cook (US)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Isofol Medical AB (Sweden)

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Pfizer (US)

Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd (China)

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/