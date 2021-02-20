Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Cell cycle analysis refers to a method that uses flow cytometry to differentiate cells in different phases of the cell cycle. Cells are generally permeabilized before the analysis and treated with a fluorescent dye which stains the DNA quantitatively. Cell cycle analysis products have several applications in life science research activities, biomedical research, and clinical research laboratories. The global cell cycle analysis market is expected to upscale at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Various factors which are listed in the report published by MRFR that are driving the global cell cycle analysis market include an increased expenditure on cell level research by the corporate sector and various government initiatives undertaken by the government to support the same. On the other hand, the rising prevalence of chronic genetic diseases and disorders has led to ascension in demand for solutions, pushing the cell cycle analysis market. Further, a mounting occurrence of cell-specific diseases and cancer is fueling sizeable growth in the global cell cycle analysis market over the review period.

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2826441/global-metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021/

Moreover, prominent players in the global cell cycle analysis market are adopting aggressive expansion strategies, which are likely to influence the market growth positively over the assessment period. For instance, in March 2018, Agilent technologies acquired advanced analytical technologies for USD 250 million. The prime purpose of this acquisition was to develop a unique product portfolio to fuel the competitive edge that the market giant held over its peers.

However, some factors are expected to pose as hindrances in the growth of the global cell cycle analysis market. A high cost of cell cycle analysis instruments and higher economies of scale are some of the factors hampering growth in the market over the review period.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2168709/global-metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021/

Cell Cycle Analysis Market Segmentation

The global cell cycle analysis market has been studied for various segments to enable a detailed and precise study of the market during the forecast period. Such segmentation has been carried out on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the cell cycle analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into reagents, microplates, assay kits, and other consumables. The assay kits segment includes the sub-segments of immunoassays and cell-based assays. The instruments segment is sub-segmented into flow cytometry, microscopes, qPCR, cell counter, spectrophotometer, high content screening systems, and cell microarrays.

Based on application, the global cell cycle analysis market is segmented into cell viability, cell identification, cell proliferation, cell counting & quality control, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell interaction, target identification, cell structure study, and validation & single-cell analysis. Based on end-users, the global cell cycle analysis market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academics & research institutions, and pharmaceuticals.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1681859/global-metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market-research-report-2021/

Cell Cycle Analysis Market Regional Analysis

The global cell cycle analysis market is regionally segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are further sub-segmented into North America and South America. The Americas are anticipated to head the global cell cycle analysis market over the forecast period. This market dominion can be attributed to the presence of many well-established research and development facilities, rising prevalence of cancer, and government funding to encourage cell level research and development.

Europe is expected to trail behind the Americas and capture the second-largest share in the cell cycle analysis market. This can be attributed to the adoption of highly advanced technology. Furthermore, a mounting number of life sciences and medical research institutes in Europe is noted to push the regional cell cycle analysis market.

Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the highest rate in the global cell cycle analysis market due to magnified investments in life sciences and favorable policies introduced by the government. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa are likely to account for the smallest share in the market owing to an underdeveloped healthcare and research sector and the lack of technical knowledge.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2892306/global-metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

Cell Cycle Analysis Market Key Players

Some of the key players to be noted in the global cell cycle analysis market include Becton, Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotech (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and Nexcelom Bioscience LLC. (U.S.).

Cell Cycle Analysis Industry Update

February 2019: A research conducted by the Department of Pathology and Cancer Research Center from Yanbian University Medical College inferred that the presence of HSDL2 protein was significantly higher in breast cancer tissues as compared to normal breast tissues. This was significantly associated with higher histological grades, low survival rates, and late clinical stages.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1196907/global-metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

https://thedailychronicle.in/