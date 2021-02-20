Global RealTime Payments Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global RealTime Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RealTime Payments development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ACI Worldwide
FIS
Fiserv
PayPal
Wirecard
Mastercard
Worldline
Temenos
Visa
Apple
Alipay (Ant Financial)
Global Payments
Capegemini
Icon Solutions
REPAY
IntegraPay
SIA
Obopay
Ripple
Pelican
Finastra
Nets
FSS
INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS
Montran
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Person-to-Person (P2P)
Person-to-Business (P2B)
Business-to-Person (B2P)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and e-commerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RealTime Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RealTime Payments development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RealTime Payments are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
