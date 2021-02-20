Global Condiments Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Condiments Overview

The Global Condiments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Condiments are substances that are used to add flavor to the food and beverages. It can be spice or the sauce and has strong flavors. These special spices and sauces are usually added at the table, just before eating, and the kind and amount used depends on the specific flavors or tastes a person likes. Different culture has their own condiments that help improve the flavor of the local dishes.

Global Condiments – Market Dynamics

The global Condiments is primarily driven by rising popularity of organic and gluten-free condiments as due to the growing consciousness of the people towards having healthy food which have rich ingredients. To cater to this increasing demand for the healthy condiments the manufacturers are focusing on new products launch which further boost the popularity of clean-labeled, specialty, organic, and gluten-free condiments.

For Instance, Stokes Sauces, which is famous for its range of delicious artisan sauces, is launching a brand-new line of ‘squeezy’ family-friendly, recyclable bottles for the food service industry in May 2019.The quality condiment producer from Suffolk is taking on the big brands in the sector with its squeezy range and is releasing its famous Tomato Ketchup, Real Mayonnaise and Brown Sauce in the new format bottles.

With the rising demand for the ready to eat and fast food all around the world which is making the market for the accomplishments such as condiments to also grow. The fast food consumption rise is increasing the demand for the quick serving restaurants across the people and is becoming popular among all the age group people.

For instance, The Indian restaurant and food service industry has been attracting significant investments both from domestic as well as international private equity and venture capitalists. Various factors such as macroeconomic factors, ease of doing business, changing consumer preferences, etc. has led to a surge in investments in the Indian restaurant and food industry majorly in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) segment. The food tech space alone witnessed a growth of close to 400% in investments during FY18 crossing US $370 million.

However, due to several regulations of the government pertaining to labelling and packaging of the food product and also regular use cause health issues is hampering the growth of Condiments.

Global Condiments – Segment Analysis

By Type, the global Condiments is segmented into Spices, Sauces & Ketchup, Dressings, Others. Sauces & ketchup has the dominant position in the Condiments market due to the growing demand for the fast food across the globe which is best consumed along with the ketchup and hence is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period. However, people constantly looking out for change in the taste with healthy snack is opening the market for the Spices and is gaining popularity among all age group due to its availability of spices in different tastes and Spices market will increase with rapid rate in the forecast period. It is expected that Sauces & ketchup market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, the global Condiments market is segmented into Online distribution channel and Offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has the dominant position in the Condiments market due to the rising supermarkets and hypermarket giving excess to these all types of condiment products available for different consumers easily all around the world.

Global Condiments– Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global Condiments is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe holds the largest market share for Condiments due to the high demand of various tastes of Condiments by the people in the region and also due to the rising demand for the time-saving accomplishment products such as dips and barbeque sauces. North America is after Europe in terms of market share of Condiments due to the rise in demand for the organic and healthy condiments among the people in the region. Moreover, due to the increase in population and high disposable income in the APAC region will drive the market for the region and will also rise with higher rate of interest for the forecast period.

Global Condiments– Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Condiments is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players Conagra Brand Inc., Kewpie Corp., McCormick & Co. Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Plc. Other key players in the market include Mars Incorporated, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, The Kroger Company, Nestlé S.A.

In July 2019, Conagra Brands Launches Robust Pipeline of New Food Innovation that will launched in late second half of 2019. With includes condiments launch as P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Ramen which provides restaurant-quality ramen with tender noodles and rich, flavourful broth. Four new options include Pork Shoyu and Chicken Tonkotsu, which deliver authentic Asian cuisine at home.

In March 2019, HEINZ launches two A-MAYO-ZING Condiments to Satisfy Saucy Fans, delicious blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, from viral sensation to reality by bringing the saucy combination to store shelves. HEINZ MAYOCUE and MAYOMUST sauces are sold in 16.5oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per bottle and are beginning to appear at major retailers and online, including Amazon.

