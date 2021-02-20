Global Necrotising Enterocolitis Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. It is the most common cause of gastrointestinal-related mortality. The growing patient pool has necessitated the need for better and advanced treatment facilities. This, in turn, is likely to push the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) Market on an upward trajectory.

Investments are projected to flow towards research & development for bringing novel technologies and better drugs for the treatment of the patients. It is presumed to expedite the expansion of the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) Market over the next couple of years.

Premature infants are most vulnerable to this disease,and every infant born with a bodyweight lesser than 1500 g is likely to have Necrotising Enterocolitis. The severity of the condition has raised awareness and is predicted to augment the market across the review period.

Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and rapid developments in the healthcare sector are further projected to boost the future trajectory of the market. On the flip side, complications associated with the treatment, limited access to healthcare facilities in developing and underdeveloped regions, lack of skilled physicians, etc. are estimated to have a negative impact on the growth of the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) Market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Bayer HealthCare AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Co. (U.S.), Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.),Sequana Medical AG (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo Company , Ltd. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (U.S.), GI Supply (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Market Segmentation:

By stage, the global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC)Market has been segmentedinto Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III. The Stage II segment is further sub-segmented into Stage IIa and Stage IIb. The Stage III segmenthas beensub-segmented into Stage IIIa and Stage IIIb.

By diagnosis, theNecrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market has beensegmented into imaging, laboratory studies, and differential diagnosis. The imaging segment is further sub-segmented into abdominal x-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, laparoscopy, angiography, and others. The laboratory studies segment has been sub-segmentedinto haemochromocytometric exam, blood culture, serum electrolytes, arterial blood gas analysis, blood pressure monitor, and others. The differential diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented into ileus secondary to neonatal sepsis, spontaneous intestinal perforation, ileal atresia, intestinal malrotation, volvulus, neonatal appendicitis, neonatal pseudomembranous colitis, and others.

By treatment, the global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market has been segmented into Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), gastrointestinal decompression, antimicrobial therapy, antifungal treatment, paracentesis, and others.

By end-user, theNecrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical center, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Americasis thriving and is expected to dominate the global market over the assessment period. The presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is likely to influence the expansion of the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market positively in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising preventive care expenditure is another major factor driving the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is poised to retain its second position in the marketplace through the forecast period. The factors such as increasing research & development and rising competition among the market participants are expected to lead the expansion of the Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC) market in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to unleash myriad opportunities for market growth in the foreseeable future. The growth can be ascribed to the rising patient pool, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for the treatment, etc. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is supposed to account for the least share of the global market owing to poor development of the healthcare sector and limited access to medical facilities.

Industry News:

In November 2018, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) visited the hospital where nine babies died after the outbreak of necrotising enterocolitis.

In December 2018, researchers at Johns Hopkins claimed to have unveiled the molecular causes of necrotising enterocolitis in preemies

About Market Research Future:

