Global AC-DC Power Supply Detailed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in AC-DC Power Supply industry.

This report splits AC-DC Power Supply market by AC/DC Power Supply Type, by Outputs, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

AMETEK Programmable Power

B&K Precision

Camtec Systemelektronik

Channel Well Technology Co.,Ltd.

Cosel Europe France

DEUTRONIC

EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

FEAS GmbH

GlobTek

HiTek Power GmbH

Keithley Instruments

LAMBDA

Lineage Power

Mean Well

MGV

Micropower Direct

MTM Power

Phihong

Powerbox

Powersolve Electronics

PULS GmbH

Siemens Power Supplies

Skynet Electronic

SL Power Electronics

Sparkle Power

Sunpower UK

TRACO Electronic

Unipower

Wenzhou ChuHan Technology Co., Ltd

XP Power

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

AC-DC Power Supply Market, by AC/DC Power Supply Type

External AC/DC Power Supply

Embedded AC/DC Power Supply

AC-DC Power Supply Market, by Outputs

Single-output

Multiple-output

Regulated

Variable-output

Others

Main Applications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Military & Aerospace

Others

