Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Type 2 diabetes is a long-term disorder characterized by the resistance of the insulin and relative shortage of insulin. Increased dehydration, sudden weight loss, and frequent urination are some of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes occurs mainly due to obesity and lack of exercise. However, it is preventable partly by eating properly, maintaining a normal weight, and exercising regularly. The factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes especially in emerging economies such as India and China. Apart from these supportive government initiatives and programs for type 2 diabetes diagnosis and treatment is contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market growth include rising obesity coupled with the aging population due to changing lifestyles of the people and rising demand for non-invasive monitoring devices. However, there are factors such as the high cost of the diagnosis and treatment therapies for diabetes and a strict regulatory framework that hamper the growth of the global type 2 diabetes market.

Based on the region, the global type 2 diabetes market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global type 2 diabetes market owing to technological advancements and supportive government initiatives in this region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a strong growth due to the high number of diabetics along with increasing obesity, geriatric population, and changing lifestyles of the people.

The companies contributing to the growth of global type 2 diabetes market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline, PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc. These players in the market are adopting various strategies such as acquisition or entering into strategic alliance with other major players from the market in order to gain a competitive edge over others and enhance their presence.

Research methodology

The market study of type 2 diabetes market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Type2 Diabetes Market Research and Analysis by Drug Class

2. Global Type2 Diabetes Market Research and Analysis by Devices

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global type2 diabetes market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global type2 diabetes market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global type2 diabetes market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

2. AstraZeneca, PLC

3. Bayer AG

4. Becton, Dickinson and Co.

5. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6. Dexcom, Inc.

7. Eli Lilly and Co.

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9. GlaxoSmithKline, PLC

10. Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc.

11. LifeScan, Inc.

12. Medtronic, PLC

13. Merck & Co., Inc

14. Novo-Nordisk A/S

15. Pfizer, Inc.

16. Sanofi S.A.

17. Smiths Medical, Inc.

18. Takeda Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

20. ViaCyte, Inc.

