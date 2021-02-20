Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabric Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Meltblown cloth, commonly known as the “heart” of a mask, is the filter layer in the middle of the mask, which can filter bacteria and prevent the spread of germs. Meltblown cloth is a kind of film made of polypropylene with a high melt index. It is a film composed of many criss-cross fibers in random directions. The fiber diameter ranges from 0.5 to 10 microns. one.

The global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabric market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabric volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabric market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into

Medical Grade

Civil Grade

Segment by Application

Medical Hygiene

Home Decoration

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

