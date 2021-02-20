Global Hemp Seeds Detailed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Hemp Seeds industry.

This report splits Hemp Seeds market by Hemp Seed Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Naturally Splendid

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

HempFlax

Yishutang

BAFA neu GmbH

Deep Nature Project

Green source organics

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Hemp Seeds Market, by Hemp Seed Type

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Hemp Seeds Market, by

Main Applications

Hemp Seed Cakes

Hemp Oil

Others

