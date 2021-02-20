Global Lingerie Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global Lingerie market is valued at 13580 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19940 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Lingerie volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lingerie market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Lingerie market is segmented into

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Segment by Application

Online Stores

Store Front

Global Lingerie Market: Regional Analysis

The Lingerie market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Lingerie market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Lingerie Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Lingerie market include:

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

