Global Proteomics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The Global Proteomics Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 23.2 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Proteomics is a science which is used to estimate the rate of protein production, interaction of proteins with one another, involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modification of proteins. Also, it has extensive applications in drug discovery, development of personalized medicines, and identification of markers for disease diagnosis. Increasing need for personalized medicine, R&D expenditure, technological advancements, and increased funding for proteomics project are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the easy availability of funds from various organizations and rising interest in personalized medicines. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, number of available personalized medicines increased to 113 in 2014 from 13 in 2006. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the rising cancer research activities and high funding from the government. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the high prevalence of cancer and rising healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

Segmentation (largest & fastest):

The global proteomics market has been segmented into equipment, services and application. The market, based on equipment, has been segmented into chromatography, mass spectroscopy, protein microarray, X-ray crystallography, protein fractionation and others. The global market, on the basis of services, has been segmented into laboratory services and data analysis & services.

The global proteomics market, by application, has been segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, and others. The clinical diagnosis segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increased understanding of the relevance of investigating and understanding patterns of protein expression for diseases & drug development. The drug discovery segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to continuous search for alternative & efficient methods to deliver enhanced drugs and increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global proteomics market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Siemens Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Biognosys AG, Bruker, Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., WATERS, Caprion Biosciences Inc. and Others.

