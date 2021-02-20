Global Monitoring as a Service (MaaS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Monitoring as a Service (MaaS) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monitoring as a Service (MaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Server Monitoring

Website Monitoring

Network Monitoring

Application Monitoring

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Monitoring as a Service (MaaS) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Monitoring as a Service (MaaS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon (AWS)

Anturis

Broadcom

Cisco (AppDynamics and ThousandEyes)

CloudMonix

CloudRadar

Criticalcase

Datadog

Dynatrace

eG Innovations

LogicMonitor

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Netdata

Netreo

New Relic

Orient IT Services

Paessler

PagerDuty

Sematext

SolarWinds

TeamViewer (Monitis)

Zenoss

