http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-precision-farmingagriculture-device-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-02-01

This report focuses on the global IoT Device Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Device Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ADVANTECH
AERIS
AMPLIA SOLUCIONES
CUMULOCITY
ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
MICROSOFT
ORACLE
PTC INCORPORATION
SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS
WIND RIVER
XIVELY
ZENTRI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Deployment Model
Public Deployment Model
Hybrid Deployment Model
Market segment by Application, split into
Connected Health
Networked Logistics
Intelligent Public Utilities
Intelligent Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT Device Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT Device Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Device Management are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.