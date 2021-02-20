Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market Feasibility, Budget, Solution and Upcoming Project

Market Highlights

Increasing prevalence of rare diseases, rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the period 2017-2023.

The global acute intermittent porphyria market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global acute intermittent porphyria market owing to the presence of huge patient population with gastrointestinal problems, neurological issues, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global acute intermittent porphyria market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of rare diseases such as acquired aplastic anemia. Moreover, the growing public awareness about acquired aplastic anemia likely to boost the Europe market.

