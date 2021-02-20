Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

Agricultural fumigants are used to get rid of pests. This method of pest control is utilized during both pre-harvest and post-harvest. In pre-harvest, fumigants are inserted into the soil to kill fungi, pests and other insects blocking the growth of plants. On the other hand, in post-harvest, it is used to prevent any damage to harvested crops from pests. The most commonly used agricultural fumigants include phosphine, methyl bromide, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene, and others which are available in solid, liquid and gaseous form.

Market Forecast

Agricultural fumigants help in improving agricultural productivity by killing pests and weeds. Increasing population and growing demand for food has led to high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. Moreover, increasing crop losses post- harvest is boosting the growth of the market.

Growing acceptance of modern farming is adding fuel to the growth of agricultural fumigants market. Owing to improving the efficiency of agricultural fumigants, major players are investing in research and development which is further boosting the growth of global agricultural fumigants market. However, high toxicity associated with agricultural fumigants have led to several stringent regulations on the use of agricultural fumigants which may hamper the growth of agricultural fumigants market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

Agricultural fumigants market is segmented on the basis of type into phosphine, methyl bromide, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene, and others. Among them, methyl bromide is holding a major share in the market. Phosphine is expected to gain substantial growth over the forecast period followed by chloropicrin.

Based on the form, agricultural fumigants market is segmented into solid, liquid and gas. The liquid fumigants is witnessed to dominate the market. However, the gaseous agricultural fumigant is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to its high ability to reach insects in stored places.

On the basis of application, agricultural fumigants market is segmented into soil and warehouse. The warehouse segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is accounted to hold the highest share of agricultural fumigants. Europe is estimated to have a moderate expansion in the market share of agricultural fumigants.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region in agricultural fumigants market. India and China which are two of the largest countries in terms of population are majorly contributing the growth of herbicides in this region. Latin America is anticipated to gain a moderate growth rate over the estimated period.

Market Segmentation

Agricultural fumigants market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global agricultural fumigants market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), FMC Corporation (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd (Israel), Reddick Fumigants, LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

