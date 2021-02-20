Global Telematics Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Telematics Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telematics Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Continental

LG Electronics

Verizon

Harman

Delphi Automotive

Visteon

Magneti Marelli

Tomtom

Qualcomm Technologies

Intel

Trimble

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Construction Equipment

Agriculture Tractors

Market segment by Application, split into

Fuel Management

Location/Usage Tracking

Maintenance and Repair Scheduling

Navigation

Diagnostics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telematics Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telematics Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telematics Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

