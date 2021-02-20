Categories
Global Impact on Iot In Liquid FertilizerMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

  • Market Scenario
  • Liquid fertilizers are substances
  • derived from natural or synthetic sources, which supply plant nutrients that
  • are essential for the better growth of plants. Liquid fertilizers enhance the
  • effectiveness of the soil by modifying its water retention and aeration
  • Essential micronutrients such as copper, iron, manganese, zinc, and
  • macronutrients such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium are provided to the
  • soil or to the crops directly in the form of liquid fertilizers for enhancing
  • crop production.

  • The global liquid fertilizer market
  • is projected to grow at a significant rate of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024 to reach a
  • market value of USD 13.25 billion by the end of 2024. With the world’s
  • growing population, there is an increasing demand for food globally, which, in
  • turn, is increasing the demand for more production of cereals & grains,
  • fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & pulses. To increase the yield of
  • crops, farmers are widely using liquid fertilizers, which is expected to boost
  • the liquid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period. Various schemes

  • from government bodies to promote agricultural activities is also influencing
  • the market of liquid fertilizer. Additionally, the demand for nitrogen,
  • phosphorous, and potassium fertilizers has been increasing, owing to rapid
  • demand for food grains and concerns related to depletion of groundwater
  • resources, which is further fueling the market growth of liquid fertilizer

  • Segmentation
  • The global liquid fertilizer market
  • has been segmented on the basis of category, type, crop type, mode of
  • application, and region.
  • The global liquid fertilizer market
  • has been divided, based on category, into organic and synthetic.
  • The global liquid fertilizer market
  • has been segmented, based on type, into nitrogen, potassium, phosphate, and
  • The global liquid fertilizer market
  • has been segmented, on the basis of crop type, into cereals & grains,
  • fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

  • The global liquid fertilizer market
  • has been classified, based on mode of application, into soil, foliar,
  • fertigation, and others.
  • Regional Market Summary
  • The market in Asia-Pacific is
  • expected to dominate the global liquid fertilizer market during the forecast
  • With the growing population in the emerging economies, there is a
  • rising demand for food among consumers, due to which there is an increase in
  • agricultural activities. To increase the yield, fertilizers are increasingly

