Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Advanced Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Energy Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AES Corporation
EDF Renewable Energy
Maxwell Technologies
SAFT
GS Yuasa Corporation
A123 Systems
Green Charge Networks
S&C Electric
Schneider Electric SE
ABB
NEC Corporation
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Hitachi
Toshiba
BYD Company
Beacon Power LLC
CODA Energy
Dynapower Company
RES Group
EOS Energy Storage
BAK Batteries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pumped Hydro Storage
Battery Storage
Flywheel Storage
Thermal Storage
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
On-Grid
Off-Grid
Micro Grid
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Advanced Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Advanced Energy Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Energy Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.