Global Metal Working Machinery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Metal Working Machinery Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on Metal Working Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Working Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hurco
Hardinge
Kennametal
MAG Giddings & Lewis
Amada
DMG Mori Seiki
Shenyang Machine Tool
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metal Drilling Machines
Metal Boring and Milling Machines
Metal Tapping and Threading Machines
Metal Grinding Machines
Metal Forging, Die-Stamping and Bending Machines
Metal Broaching Machines
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Manufacturing
Precision Machinery
Electrical Equipment
Metal Products
Other