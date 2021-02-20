Global ANPR System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global ANPR System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ANPR System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Conduent

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

Genetec

Neology

Bosch Security Systems GmbH

Tattile

TagMaster North America

NDI Recognition Systems

Euro Car Parks Limited

Quercus Technologies

Vigilant Solutions

Elsag North America

ARH

Digital Recognition System

Beltech

ANPR International

HTS

FF Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed

Mobile

Portable

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ANPR System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ANPR System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ANPR System are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

