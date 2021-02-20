Transient Ischemic Attack Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Transient ischemic attacks or mini-strokes are often caused by the loss of blood flow in the retina, spinal cord or brain. The effect of the stroke doesn’t last for long and even doesn’t cause any permanent damage to the person; however, the chances of occurrence of major stroke becomes very likely for the person once contracted with a mini-stroke. The excessive consumption of alcohol and an increased number of smokers is one of the major factors driving the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rapid increase in cardiac and neurological disorders are owing to the high cholesterol level and high blood pressure are some other factors fueling the market growth. The high treatment cost and lack of awareness about diagnosis and treatment of the diseases, majorly in emerging and underdeveloped economies significantly restrain the growth of the market. The increased government spending on healthcare facilities and technological advancement in diagnostic tools and treatment technologies is anticipated to mark growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds a dominant position in the global transient ischemic attack market due to the presence of a large number of patients with neurological disorders and cardiac diseases. Moreover, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities further augments the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global transient ischemic attack market during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol in the region. Europe holds a second dominant position in the global transient ischemic attack market, owing to the high focus of government organizations in the development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about treatment and diagnosis of minor stroke.

The company engaged in transient ischemic attack market are continuously developing various types of medications and diagnostic devices for the treatment of the disease. Some of the key players operating in the transient ischemic attack market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., electroCore, Inc., GE Healthcare, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, PLC, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi SA, among others. The companies are working on developing innovative valvular heart diseases treatment system through research and innovation, expansion, M&A, product launch of the innovative product in their core competency in order to expand individual market share.

Research methodology

The market study of global transient ischemic attack market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers such as research papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for researchers in the healthcare sector, emerging companies, and investment companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market.

Market segmentation

Global transient ischemic attack market is segmented on the basis of various regions and below mentioned segments:

1. Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market Research and Analysis by Diagnosis

2. Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market Research and Analysis by Treatment

3. Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market Research and Analysis by End-Users

4. Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market Research and Analysis by Region

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of global transient ischemic attack market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global transient ischemic attack market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global transient ischemic attack market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Bayer AG

3. Boston Scientific Corp.

4. Cardinal Health, Inc.

5. Cigna Corp.

6. DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

7. electroCore, Inc.

8. Eli Lilly and CO.

9. General Electric Co.

10. LivaNova PLC

11. Medtronic, PLC

12. Merck KGaA

13. Novartis AG

14. Novo Nordisk A/S

15. Pfizer Inc.

16. Sanofi SA

17. Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

18. Stryker Corp.

19. TERUMO CORP.

20. Zocere, Inc.

