Mosquito Repellents Industry Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Analysis

The global mosquito repellents market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2019- 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). A mosquito repellent, simply put, is a substance that is applied on the clothing, skin, or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from crawling or landing on that surface. It comes in different forms, such as sticks, liquid vaporizers, and coils. This comprises oils, lotions, and creams that can be directly applied on the skin. This is also available in pump-spray and aerosol. With the change in preference of consumers, today, companies are manufacturing mosquito repellents with natural ingredients like tulsi, neem leaves, and eucalyptus.

government’s active participation in conducting awareness programs, and increasing global warming. Additional factors adding market growth include rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases like zika virus, yellow fever, chikungunya, dengue, malaria, and others, low living conditions, and demand for natural & organic mosquito repellents.

On the contrary, toxic chemicals present in mosquito repellents such as DEET, ethyl hexane, and diethyl carbonate coupled with strict regulatory environment for product approval are factors that may limit the mosquito repellents market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global mosquito repellents market report based on type, forms, and distribution channel.

By type, the global mosquito repellents market is segmented into patches, oil and cream, vaporizer, spray, coil, and others. Of these, the vaporizer segment will lead the market over the forecast period as these are less polluting, convenient to use, and comparatively effective to subdue or kill mosquitoes.

By forms, the global mosquito repellents market is segmented into solid, liquid, aerosols, and others. Of these, the solid mosquito repellents segment will dominate the market over the forecast period that is used as coils and mats.

By distribution channel, the global mosquito repellents market is segmented into store-based and non-store based. Of these, the store-based segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for its higher penetration than online distribution.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global mosquito repellents market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. Increasing literacy rate, rising disposable income, growing threats of pandemics like malaria, dengue, and others, poor civic facilities, and higher population size are adding to the mosquitoes repellents market growth in the region.

The global mosquito repellents market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Increasing traveling for tourism and business to tropical countries and hot climate is adding to the mosquito repellents market growth, especially of skin-friendly oils and creams and mosquito repellent sprays that are eco-friendly.

The mosquito repellents market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period while that in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for rising cases of chikungunya disease, zika virus, and dengue.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global mosquito repellents market report include Howad Ltd (UK), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (US), Jyothi Laboratories (India), Sawyer Products, Inc. (US), Coghlan’s Ltd (Canada), PIC Corporation (US), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), Enesis Group (Singapore), and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK). Key players have incorporated several strategies to create a niche in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and others.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

