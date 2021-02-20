Global Neem Oil/Neem extract Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Neem Oil/Neem extract Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on Neem Oil/Neem Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neem Oil/Neem Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
E.I.D. Parry
Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
Agro Extract Limited
Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
GreeNeem Agri Private Limited
Fortune Biotech Ltd.
Swedenn Neem Tree Company
Bros Sweden Group
Certis USA LLC
Terramera Inc.
Grupo Ultraquimia
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Seed Extract
Leaf Extract
Bark Extract
Segment by Application
Pesticides/Agriculture
Personal Care
Others