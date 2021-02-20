Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Equipment Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on Non-invasive Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-invasive Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PerkinElmer

Roche

Sequenom

BGI Genomics

Illumina

LifeCodexx

Natera

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

First Trimester

Second Trimester

Third Trimester

Post-Term

Segment by Application

Hospital

Household

