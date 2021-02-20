Global Impact on Iot In LysineMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Forecast





Global Lysine Market size is projected to be valued at USD 2.06 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for lysine is increasing with raising awareness of its health benefits. The natural ingredients and additives market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected for the lysine market. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing the growing demand for lysine.

The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on expanding their R&D capabilities. For instance, in February 2020, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd. announced the opening of the new Thai Technology and Engineering Center Building, which is located in Ajinomoto’s Ayutthaya Factory area. Investments in the market are projected to have a significant impact on the lysine market size during the forecast period.

High Investments in R&D: R&D investments by the major manufacturers enhance the products, services, and technologies. For instance, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies to develop efficiency and effectiveness which includes encapsulation techniques. It is gaining massive acceptance among manufacturers. Encapsulation technology helps to improve its release and offer a longer shelf life by protecting it from the external environment. Research and development will lead to the formation of new products with improved quality and functionality by including better formulation.

Rising demand for natural ingredients: Consumer focus on health and wellness has seen a rise in recent years owing to increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes. This has changed consumer food choices and perception of natural ingredients. Thus, rising consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving the demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage as well as animal nutrition industry.​

Segmentation

By Type Lysine Hydrochloride: It is a synthetic form of amino acid. It is often added to animal feed. It is also used as a flavoring agent in the food & beverage industry. In personal care applications, it is used as an antioxidant. Lysine Monohydrate Others

By Grade Feed Grade: The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to its increasing used in animal feed. The feed grade lysine is a popular amino acid in corn-soybean diets for swine and poultry. It is a cost-effective high-protein ingredient used in the animal feed. Food Grade Pharma Grade



