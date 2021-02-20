Global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray Plastics

Profol

Company three

INNOVIAan

Jindal Films Americas LLC

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global, LLC

MANUCOR SPA

Gettel Group

FlexFilm

Cosmo Film

FuRong

Braskem

Kinlead

FSPG

Taghleef Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thickness, <20 um

Thickness, 20-29 um

Thickness, 30-40 um

Segment by Application

Food &Beverage Packaging

Medical& Health Care Product Packaging

Electronics Packaging

Cigarette Packaging

Label

