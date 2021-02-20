Global Birch Wood Product Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Birch Wood Product Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on Birch Wood Product volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Birch Wood Product market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mohawk Industries
Tarkett
Armstrong World Industries
Shaw Industries
Mannington Mills
Beaulieu International Group
EGGER Group
Kaindl Flooring Gmbh
Kronoflooring Gmbh
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Yellow Birch
White Birch
Segment by Application
Flooring
Furniture
Architecture
Other