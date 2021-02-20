Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Intel Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Alphabet
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Electric Company
DataRPM, Sight Machine
General Vision
AIBrain
Rockwell, Automation
Cisco Systems
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Preferred Networks
Vicarious
Skymind
Citrine Informatics
CloudMinds Technologies
Ubtech Robotics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Deep Learning
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Natural Language Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
Semiconductor and Electronics
Energy and Power
Pharmaceuticals
Automobile
Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
Food and Beverages
Others (Textiles & Aerospace)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
