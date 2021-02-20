Silver-Based Battery Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Silver-based batteries is made up oxides and zinc, whereas silver oxide acts as the positive electrode and zinc the negative electrode. Silver based batteries have various advantages compared to other batteries. For instance, silver-based batteries have a higher operating voltage in comparison to mercury batteries and have a flatter discharge curve as compared to alkaline batteries. Further, in comparison with lithium-ion batteries, silver-based batteries have a greater performance time and do not have flammability problems. The silver-based batteries can be used in various electronic devices such as hearing aids, pagers, cameras and some photographic equipment.

On the basis of the geographical regions, the global silver-based battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. The silver-based battery market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to be dominating the market attributed the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as wearable devices. The silver-based battery market in North America has significant share globally as silver-based batteries are widely used in US military and the Apollo space program due to high energy-density characteristics.

On the basis of end-user, the silver-based battery market is segmented into automotive applications, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Consumer electronics is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to its wide application in camera, toys, and medical devices. The Key market players that are significantly contributing in the growth of the global silver-based battery market includes Duracell Inc., Eagle Picher Tech, LLC, Eastman Kodak Company, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Maxell, Ltd, Panasonic Corp., Sony corp., and ZPOWER, LLC.

Research methodology

The market study of the global silver-based battery market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• Authentic database

• Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for battery manufacturers, consumer electronics provides, private companies and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market and product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

The report covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global silver based battery market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global silver based battery market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global silver based battery market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Crosman Corporation (LaserMax)

2. Duracell Inc.

3. Eagle Picher Tech, LLC

4. Eastman Kodak Company.

5. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

6. GPB International Ltd.

7. HBL Power Systems Ltd.

8. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd.

9. Jhih Hong Technology Co., Ltd.

10. Lenmar Battery Solutions

11. Maxell, Ltd.

12. Mercury Refining, LLC

13. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

14. Panasonic Corp.

15. Renata SA

16. Seiko Instruments Inc.

17. Sony corp.

18. Spectrum Brands, Inc. (RAYOVAC)

19. VARTA Microbattery GmbH

20. ZPOWER, LLC

