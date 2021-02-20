Global Endometriosis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which the layer of tissue that normally surfaces inside the uterus, starts growing outside the uterus. This mainly occurs on the fallopian tubes, ovaries, and tissue around the uterus; however, in exceptional cases it may occur in other parts of the body. The endometriosis leads to various physical symptoms such as severe menstrual cramps, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, long-term pelvic pain, and periods lasting over 7 days, among others. Moreover, the impending treatment of endometriosis market may lead to infertility, formation of ovarian cysts, inflammation, and scar tissue and adhesion development, among others. According to endometriosis.org, the disorder affects an approximately of one in 10 women during their reproductive years, estimating to around 176 million women in the world.

Increasing female population of the reproductive age and growing awareness rate of the disease are some of the factors significantly contributing towards the growth of the global endometriosis market. High investment made by the government in the R&D of endometriosis disorder, so as to introduce enhanced medical treatment is fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing prevalence of endometriosis across the globe is leading to the expansion of product portfolio by major market players in the endometriosis market. However, high cost of advanced therapeutic drugs, high investment required for the R&D of novel drugs, and time required for the diagnosing of the disease are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global endometriosis market.

The endometriosis market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, diagnosis type, treatment type, and distribution channel. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into gonadotropins releasing hormone agonists, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, progestin, and oral contraceptive pills. Based on diagnosis type, the market is bifurcated into ultrasound, pelvic exam, laparoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), hysteroscopy, and sonohysterography. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into hormonal therapy and pain management. Based on distribution channel, the market is diversified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and e-commerce.

The global endometriosis market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global endometriosis market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This is mainly owing to large number of female population suffering from endometriosis in the region. Moreover, increasing spending on R&D by the government in the treatment of endometriosis and endometrial cancer is another factor fueling growth of the endometriosis market in the region.

Some of the key vendors of the endometriosis market are Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Ipsen, Myovant Sciences Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Philogen, Astellas Pharma, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures, and product development and so on. For instance, in March 2018, Astellas Pharma announced the development of Opigolix (ASP 1707), a luteinizing-hormone-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. The product can be used for the oral treatment of endometriosis.

Research Methodology:

The market study of endometriosis market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as WHO, endometriosis.org, womenshealth.gov, and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, among others.

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report is intended for endometriosis drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms, and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global endometriosis market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Endometriosis Market Research and Analysis, By Drug Type Global Endometriosis Market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis Type Global Endometriosis Market Research and Analysis, By Treatment Type Global Endometriosis Market Research and Analysis, By Distribution Channel Global Endometriosis Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Endometriosis Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Endometriosis Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Endometriosis Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

ABBOTT ABBVIE INC. ADDEX THERAPEUTICS ALLERGAN ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. ASTRAZENECA BAYER AG DEBIOPHARM GROUP ELEXOPHARM EVESTRA, INC. FORENDO PHARMA IPSEN KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. MEDITRINA PHARMACEUTICALS MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD. NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. OBSEVA SA OGEDA S.A. ORPHAGEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. PFIZER, INC. PHILOGEN REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC. SANOFI TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. VALIRX

