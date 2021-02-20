Global Impact on Iot In Sodium Reduction IngredientsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Sodium reduction ingredients are gaining increasing demand from food processors. In most of the countries, the sodium intake exceeds the nutritional recommendations. Excessive consumption of sodium is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases.

This has led to an inclination towards low sodium foods among the rising population. For low sodium foods, salt alternatives such as mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others are used in the food. They act as flavor enhancer with the perception of a salty taste with low sodium content.

Market Forecast

The global sodium reduction ingredients market share is escalated by growing demand for them in various industries such as bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen foods, sauces & seasonings, snacks, meat products, and others.

Growing working population and increasing consumption of processed foods are driving the growth of the global sodium reduction ingredients market. The U.S. and U.K are witnessed to be the major consumers of processed foods and are highly contributing to the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market.

Growing health-conscious population is further driving the growth of the market. Government interventions in lowering the sodium content from the foods available to the consumers are influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, new product launches by the key players are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of sodium reduction ingredients may hamper market growth. Nevertheless, all these factors are anticipated to boost the global sodium reduction ingredients market growth at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Downstream Analysis

The global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into ingredients and application.

Based on the ingredients, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others. Among all, the mineral salts segment is dominating the market followed by yeast extracts. In mineral salts segment, potassium chloride is the most commonly used ingredient as a substitute of salt owing to the health benefits associated with it without compromising the flavor and taste of the food.

