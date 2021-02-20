Sodium Ion Battery Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Sodium ion battery is a rechargeable battery using sodium ions as charge carriers. It is used to power various applications such as electric vehicles, toys, drones, and many more. The main element used in these batteries is sodium which is a naturally abundant element and is much cheaper. In sodium ion batteries, ions are traveled between electrodes through the electrolyte. The market is expected to show significant growth due to increasing demand for consumer electronics such as cameras, laptop, game player, toys, and others; and due to the high penetration of smart devices. In addition, increasing market of the electric vehicle further augments the growth of the market. Another major factor driving the growth of the market include low cost of sodium ion batteries as compared to other batteries such as lithium-ion batteries and nickel-cadmium batteries. However, the presence of alternatives in the market hinders the growth of the market.

The global sodium ion battery market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is further sub-segmented into the US and Canada, Europe in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. While Asia-Pacific is further analyzed on the basis India, China, and Japan. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be dominating market owing to the cost efficiency of the batteries.

Key market players of the global sodium ion battery market are Axion Power International Inc; Faradion Limited; Aquion Energy; General Electronics, Solvay Performance Chemicals; and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of the global sodium ion battery market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• Authentic database

Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for battery manufacturer, private companies and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global sodium ion battery market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global sodium ion battery market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global sodium ion battery market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. AES Energy Storage, LLC

2. AGM Batteries Ltd.

3. Akzo Nobel N.V.

4. Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

5. Ambri Inc.

6. American Elements

7. Aquion Energy Inc.

8. BASF SE

9. Broadbit Batteries Oy

10. BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

11. Ceramatec Inc.

12. Faradion Ltd.

13. General Electric

14. Maxpower Inc.

15. Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

16. Natron Energy, Inc.

17. NEI Corp.

18. NGK Insulators Ltd.

19. Panasonic Corp.

20. Samsung Group

21. Siemens AG

22. Tesla, Inc.

23. Umicore N.V.

24. Younicos AG

