Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Commvault

EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Acronis

Seagate Technology

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Unitrend

Actifio

Arcserve

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Email Protection

Endpoint Data Protection

Application Recovery Management

Cloud Platforms

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

