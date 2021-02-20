Global Impact on Iot In Food Safety TestingMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Food Safety Testing Market is projected to be valued at USD 27,334.4 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Food safety testing used to identify contamination in food products. The demand for food safety testing has increased over the last few years due to the increasing number of outbreaks of food-borne illnesses and stringent food safety regulations across the globe. However, limited supporting infrastructure in developing countries is projected to hinder the growth of the market during the review period.

Also read: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2910706/global-laser-projector-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

North America dominated the food safety testing market in 2018 owing to the high incidence rate of food-borne diseases caused by Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, among others. The US followed by Canada are among the lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. According to the CDC, Salmonella is a significant pathogen causing food-borne illnesses in the country.

Also read: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1210493/global-laser-projector-market-research-report-2025/

The pathogen can spread through contaminated eggs, food, and cut fruit. Similarly, E. coli cases are caused by the consumption of contaminated ground beef, vegetables, milk, and apple juice. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. China is the major food safety testing market in the region due to the increasing emphasis on food safety. Other factors such as stringent safety standards for meat processors and increasing incidences of food contamination and food safety concerns are expected to drive the growth of the food safety testing market in the region.

Also read: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3051519/global-laser-projector-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

Segmental Analysis

The global food safety testing market has been segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology, food type, and region.

By contaminant, the market has been divided into pathogens, pesticides, toxins, GMOs, and others. The pathogens is further bifurcated into salmonella, e.coli, listeri, campylobacter, and others. The pathogens segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018, whereas, GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

\Also read https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1725678/global-laser-projector-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

The fast-growing market has led to the introduction of various new technologies to identify GMOs. Food testing laboratories are focused on efficient strategies, such as using multiplex protein and DNA screening, which ensure a higher degree of specific identification and quantification. An increase in consumer attention toward GMOs in food is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2279594/global-laser-projector-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/