Fleet Management Solutions Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Fleet Management Solutions Scope and Market Size
Fleet Management Solutions market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fleet Management Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Driver Management
Fleet Analytics
Operation Management
Speed Management
Telematics
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Energy & Utilities
Government
Manufacturing
Transportation
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Fleet Management Solutions market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fleet Management Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Arvento Mobile Systems
Astrata
Autotrac
Digicore Technologies
Fleetio
Verizon Connect
Geotab
ID Systems
Ituran
Masternaut
MIX Telematics
CalAmp
Omnitracs XRS
Sascar
Teletrac Navman
Trimble
Telular
TomTom
