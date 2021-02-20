Global BUSINESS TRAVEL INSURANCE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2022

This report studies the global Business Travel Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Business Travel Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Assicurazioni Genarali S.P.A. (Italy)
Allianz SE (Germany)
Seven Corners Inc. (U.S.)
Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)
USI Insurance Services LLC (U.S.)
MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc. (U.S.)
American International Group (U.S.)
AXA Group (France)
Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. (UK)
Chubb Ltd. (U.S.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Business Travel Insurance can be split into
Single Trip Travel Insurance
Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance
Market segment by Application, Business Travel Insurance can be split into
Insurance Trade
Insurance Company
Bank
Insurance Broker
Insurance Aggregator
Others
